Bishop who said 'God is larger than this dreaded virus' dies of Covid-19

Bishop Gerald Glenn, the pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Virginia, lost his battle with coronavirus, the church announced on Easter Sunday. CNN affiliate WWBT has the latest.

Bishop Gerald Glenn, the pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Virginia has died, the church announced on Sunday. Glenn had tested positive for coronavirus, according to a video posted by his daughter Mar-Gerie Crawley.

In a sermon on March 22, a day before Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued his executive order banning all public and private gatherings of 10 people or more, Glenn told his congregation, "I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus," and announced he was not afraid to die.

On April 4, Glenn's daughter posted a video, announcing that both he and his wife, Marcietia Glenn, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The church's post announcing Gerald Glenn's death, asked that others would allow the "First Family to grieve in their own way."

"While they are mourning the heartbreaking earthly absence of their family patriarch & spiritual father, they also have family members who are struggling to survive this dreaded pandemic," the church's Facebook post read.

Final arrangements for Glenn are expected to be made within the next few days, the church said.

