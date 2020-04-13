Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'GMA' anchor George Stephanopoulos has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Article Image

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: By David Goldman, CNN Business

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Covid-19.

Stephanopoulos, who anchors "Good Morning America," announced his coronavirus diagnosis on the morning news show Monday. He said he has no symptoms.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said on "GMA." "I'm feeling great."

Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with coronavirus about two weeks ago. While Stephanopoulos said he's asymptomatic, Wentworth said in an Instagram post on April 1 that she had "never been sicker."

"High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest," she said. "I am quarantined from my family. This is pure misery."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cited studies that show that there are Covid-19 infected patients who never show symptoms, which include fever, cough, fatigue and shortness of breath.

Two CNN anchors, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Sun to return for the majority of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Essential pantry items during the Pandemic

Image

Olmsted Medical Center develops song for washing hands

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Moving into nursing home

Image

Celebrating Easter differently

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/12

Image

MnDot snowplows out for Easter snowfall

Image

Drive thru Easter celebration in Adams

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/11

Community Events