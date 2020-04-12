Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Forecast for Easter Sunday includes tornadoes and hail the size of tennis balls

Article Image

Over 95 million people are under the risk for severe storms across the southern US today. Strong, long-track tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Allison Chinchar, CNN Meteorologist

More than 95 million people in nearly 20 states are at risk for severe weather on Sunday, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes.

The large storm system that brought severe weather to areas of Texas on Saturday will shift eastward, marring the Easter holiday for many in the Southeast.

Track the storms with the CNN storm tracker >>>

Strong, long-tracking tornadoes are forecast for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, along with strong winds and hail the size of tennis balls or larger.

"Widespread damaging winds are also in the forecast for much of the Southern states," said Haley Brink, CNN Meteorologist. "Winds this strong have the potential to cause similar damage to some tornadoes."

"These storms are typically warned as severe thunderstorm warnings and not necessarily tornado warnings, which is why it is important to heed all warnings issued by the National Weather Service offices," she added.

Get your local forecast for the weekend >>>

Flash flooding is expected in some mid-South states, including Tennessee, North Carolina and portions of northern Georgia and Alabama, where rainfall totals could exceed 5 to 6 inches.

Most other areas will receive 2 to 4 inches.

A second wave of severe storms

Meteorologists warn that after a storm passes, residents shouldn't let their guards down.

"For Georgia, we're expecting two possible waves of activity: the first will be in the afternoon on Sunday as a warm front moves through the area," said Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Atlanta. "The second wave of storms will likely come through overnight as the main system moves eastward."

By Monday, the system will focus on the East Coast. There will still be a threat of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and hail.

To stay abreast of dangerous conditions, officials advise residents to have multiple methods of receiving severe weather alerts, including weather radio and smartphone apps. For apps, make sure they're not on "do not disturb" or "silent" mode.

Four tornado safety tips that could save your life >>>

If a tornado touches down, sirens will likely sound. However, they're not intended to wake people up; they're meant to alert people who are outdoors that they need to go inside as quickly as possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/11

Image

Celebrating Easter creatively

Image

LeRoy man runs more than 50 miles for mental health awareness

Image

Seed library helping you grow your own food

Image

Keeping first responders safe during the pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 4/11

Image

Chris' Tracks Snowstorm for the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

RCTC lends a helping hand to students

Image

Paycuts and Furloughs at Mayo Clinic

Community Events