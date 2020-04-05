Clear
Sit down, Jake Gyllenhaal. Lolo Jones just won the Tom Holland handstand challenge

Three-time Olympian Lolo Jones just crushed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in their own social media challenge.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Apr 5, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

US Olympian Lolo Jones just showed the world that whatever men can do, she can do better.

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal had a friendly feud going after Holland challenged his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand.

Holland's original video showed him struggling to put on the shirt. After he finally managed it, he dropped to the ground to catch his breath.

Gyllenhaal then crushed the challenge, and even teased Holland by saying, "What's the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??"

Jones saw the humorous back-and-forth on social media and decided to get in on the action -- while obliterating them both.

She posted a video on Twitter showing her putting on two shirts while doing a handstand -- even taking a sip of wine before dropping to the floor.

"First I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven't seen a man in 25 days," Jones joked, in an apparent reference to quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holland also nominated actor Ryan Reynolds to take part in the challenge, but he hilariously declined.

Jones, for the record, is a self-described "tough chick," as well as a champion hurdler, track star and bobsledder. She's one of the rare athletes who has competed in both the summer and winter Olympic Games.

