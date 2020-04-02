Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

In just one day, Louisiana reports 2,700 new cases and 37 new deaths from coronavirus

Article Image

CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to chief medical officer Dr. Robert Hart about a spike in Louisiana's coronavirus cases. Louisiana reported more than 2,700 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will extend the state's stay-at-home order until April 30 as the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths surge.

The stay-at-home order, which allows certain exceptions such as grocery shopping and solitary exercise, was originally set to expire April 13.

The announcement Thursday came the same day Louisiana reported more than 2,700 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths.

Since the outbreak started, Louisiana has had more than 9,100 cases and more than 300 deaths from coronavirus.

The state's health department said about 95% of the new positive test results came from tests conducted in commercial labs.

"While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs," Edwards said in a written statement.

"I have said time and again -- COVID-19 is a statewide problem and testing is a vital step towards understanding the scale of this problem. We believe COVID-19 is spreading in every parish in Louisiana."

The governor implored the public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The situation remains concerning, but every Louisianan has the power to change the path we are on," Edwards said. "Think of your neighbors, and please stay at home."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Impact of Stockpiling Groceries

Image

Shortage of Protective Personal Equipment

Image

What to Look For in Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Image

Avoid Cyber Attacks While Working from Home

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/2

Image

Coronavirus Testing

Image

IBM employees in Rochester helping fight COVID-19

Image

Coronavirus impacting elections this fall

Image

Custody arrangements during a pandemic

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Community Events