Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Larry David asks 'the idiots out there' to stay home and watch TV in crabby coronavirus PSA

Article Image

Comedian Larry David put his complaint skills to use in a PSA urging Californians to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Comedian Larry David says that the people going out and socializing during the coronavirus crisis aren't just putting people at risk, they're blowing an amazing opportunity.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator and star said he wanted to "address the idiots out there" in a video posted on Twitter by the California governor's office.

"You're hurting old people like me -- well not me, I have nothing to do with you. I'll never see you," he said. "But you know, other, let's say other old people, who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows."

California is one of at least 30 states and the District of Columbia that have issued stay-at-home orders for its residents. More than 262 million people, or about 80% of the US population, have been ordered to stay at home, according to a CNN count. That count includes state, city and county orders.

David didn't understand why people aren't heeding that advice.

"You're passing up a fantastic opportunity. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don't know how you're passing that up," he said from his armchair. "Well, maybe cause you're not that bright."

David said that anyone who's seen his show should know that nothing good ever comes from leaving the house.
"There's just trouble out there," he said. "It's not a good place."

His advice was to stay on the couch, watch TV and avoid everyone.

David did make an exception for plumbing emergencies, but he said to be sure to wipe everything down once the plumber leaves.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Siren Tests

Image

RPD delivering groceries for CUB Foods shoppers

Image

Realtors transition to online showings

Image

Albert Lea Schools begin online classes

Image

Rochester store says freezers are in high demand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain chances for the rest of the work week

Image

Enjoying the great outdoors

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 3/31

Image

Using social media to stay connected with elderly residents

Community Events