Rugby player with spinal injury told to leave hospital to make way for coronavirus patients

Rugby League player Mose Masoe has been told to leave hospital and continue his rehabilitation from a serious spinal injury at home in order to make space for coronavirus patients.

The 30-year-old was told Monday he would have 72 hours to leave Pinderfields Hospital, West Yorkshire, and will not be able to take any special equipment with him because of limited resources.

The Hull KR co-captain has only just started to walk again with the assistance of parallel bars after suffering a devastating injury during a pre-season friendly in January.

"I'm not really ready to go home at all," he told Hull KR's website.

"It will be nice to get home so I can spend some time with my kids but there's a lot of things I can't do myself, like going to the toilet and things like that. I don't want to put a burden on my missus."

'We're at a high risk'

Masoe says the hospital has been asked to clear the wards in preparation for the spike in coronavirus cases that are expected in the UK over the coming weeks.

The former Samoa international is concerned not only for his own safety but also for those most vulnerable to the virus, including his pregnant wife.

"When you get a spinal injury we're at a high risk. A lot of people forget our immune systems drop," he added.

"We need people to stay home so we can get back into the hospital to do rehab. People need to stop being selfish because we've felt the effects already.

"It's the first time in the world you can save lives by just staying home watching TV or playing PlayStation. That's my frustration with people who aren't listening.

"My wife is pregnant so they've all been staying home and she's only going out to get food. They've been doing the right thing and staying away. I haven't seen them for two weeks.

'I feel real sorry for the other patients'

Despite being "gutted" to have to cut short his rehab, Masoe fears many other patients in a similar situation won't have the amount of support that he's receiving from his family and his club.

Hull KR and the RFL Benevolent Fund are both helping to fund equipment to make his transition back to home life as easy as possible.

"I called my missus about 10 a.m. this morning and she's tried to get a stair lift and the Benevolent Fund have pretty much said they'll sort that for me.

"I'm very lucky and grateful to have the support and that network but I feel real sorry for the other patients that don't have that. It'll be tough for them."

Following guidance

Martin Barkley, chief executive at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said the hospital was following guidance issued to spinal units in England.

"In accordance with this guidance our clinicians have been reviewing every patient," he said in a statement.

"Mose Masoe has made superb progress with his rehabilitation during his stay at Pinderfields Hospital and was due to be discharged from inpatient care in the near future.

"However, after discussion with him and his rugby club, his discharge has been able to be brought forward and he will be receiving further rehabilitation at his home.

"We thank Mose Masoe for the kind words he has shared during his time on the spinal unit regarding the care he has received from us. He leaves us with our very best wishes."