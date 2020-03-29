Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 cases Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

8 killed as plane reportedly carrying medical supplies crashes in the Philippines

Article Image

An airplane crashed during takeoff in Manila, Philippines, killing everyone on board, airport personnel tell CNN. The crew, a nurse, and a coronavirus patient are among the dead. CNN's Paula Newton has more.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Jinky Jorgio, Mitchell McCluskey, Ivan Watson and Rebecca Wright, CNN

A Tokyo-bound plane crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of Manila on Sunday, killing all eight on board, airport personnel told CNN.

All passengers on board Lion Air Flight RPC 5880 died after the plane caught fire as it was taking off from the airport, according to Manila's International Airport Authority.

An American and Canadian were on board the flight, according to the flight's passenger manifest. The other six on board were Filipino, according to the manifest.

The passengers included medical personnel, according to Red Cross spokesman Richard Gordon.

The plane was reportedly carrying medical supplies, the Philippines News Agency said, adding that the plane caught fire on the runway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/28 2

Image

Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded

Image

Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy

Image

First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

Image

Sean Weather 3/28

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Community Events