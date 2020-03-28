Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota health officials announce 5th Coronavirus-related death as positive tests hit 441 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

70 million people in the US are under a severe weather threat that includes tornadoes and hail

Article Image

A moderate risk, level 4 out of 5, has been issued across areas of the Midwest where strong, long-track tornadoes are possible this afternoon and through the evening hours.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

Severe storms, including possibly tornadoes and hail, are expected to affect wide portions of the United States on Saturday.

"Over 70 million Americans face the threat of severe weather today, with the greatest threat for a significant weather outbreak covering roughly 45,000 square miles, including Chicago metro," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

"All weather modeling points to a significant severe weather outbreak for portions of the Midwest today, with lower chances as you travel south towards the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valley Region. The threats include tornadoes (a few which may be significant), large to very large hail and severe wind gusts."

Unseasonably warm and moist air ahead of a rapidly intensifying, low-pressure system will fuel the storms, which will stretch from the central portion of the country to the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Track the storms with CNN's storm tracker

"Confidence is increasing for a potentially potent severe weather setup as ingredients needed for this are appearing to favorably align on Saturday," the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said Friday.

CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said the threat of "long track, violent tornadoes ... ramps up significantly Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening."

Also this weekend, a heat wave in the Southeast is breaking record high temperatures.

Several severe storms are likely to develop, with the highest chance of tornadoes in northern Illinois.

Here's the tornado-risk breakdown:

  • Northern Illinois: moderate risk
  • Missouri, Iowa and Indiana: enhanced risk
  • Midwest, Southeast and Ohio Valley: Slight risk

The weather service warned that the storms may bring damaging winds and large to giant balls of hail.

4 tornado safety tips that could save your life

"As the storm intensifies and heads toward the upper Midwest, a wind-driven cold rain is expected to spread across the central Plains on Saturday," according to the Weather Prediction Center. "Some of the rain could change over to wet snow Saturday night across the upper Midwest."

The severe threat will likely peak on Saturday and continue into the early evening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Image

Minnesota girl's basketball all-star series highlights athletes without games

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/27

Image

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Serves Rural Areas

Image

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

Image

Going on a bear hunt!

Community Events