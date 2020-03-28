Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two sisters died days apart from coronavirus in Illinois. Family members didn't see them in their last moments

Article Image

From treating patients in a Brooklyn hospital and on the streets of Pittsburgh to getting soap into the hands of kids need it, CNN Heroes are fighting to save lives during the pandemic.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Richard Frieson's sister, Patricia, was the first person in Illinois to die from the coronavirus outbreak.

Before the family found out she had the infection, Frieson's family didn't think much of it when she reported having breathing problems, he told CNN Friday.

"On the same day we learned of her death, though, my other sister was checking herself into the ER for a cough that she had," Frieson said of the second sister, Wanda. "That one took us by surprise."

The two sisters ultimately died from the same disease. What hits the family the most is that they didn't get the chance to give their sisters a final goodbye, Frieson said.

"The toughest part about my sisters' death is that they had to die alone in the hospital," Frieson said. "It's just devastating to us that we couldn't go to see them in their last moments."

Patricia Frieson, 61, died on March 16 and her 63-year-old sister lost her life Wednesday, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state, which went into effect on March 21 and lasts through April 7. Illinois has more than 3,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 30 deaths. In the US, more than 1,500 people have died from coronavirus.

Frieson's family is planning a memorial service for Patricia and Wanda when they're able to get back together, he said.

"That will bring some closure, but now all we can do is FaceTime each other," Frieson said.

For now, Frieson says he's just happy his last words to both his sisters were: "I love you."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Image

Minnesota girl's basketball all-star series highlights athletes without games

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/27

Image

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Serves Rural Areas

Image

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

Image

Going on a bear hunt!

Community Events