Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports 4 Coronavirus-related deaths, 398 cases Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Iowa announces 56 new Coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Global stocks lose momentum after a three-day rally on Wall Street

Article Image

From ancient times to the modern day, gold has been an enduring symbol of wealth. That's why when markets go haywire, many investors turn to gold as a safe haven. Watch the latest videos on Covid-19. 

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 12:51 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:51 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy and Laura He, CNN Business

Global stocks failed to maintain their momentum Friday, indicating that a spectacular three-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average out of a bear market could be losing steam.

European shares fell in early trading as enthusiasm waned over the trillions of dollars in stimulus measures announced by governments and central banks to fight economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's DAX dropped 1.4%. France's CAC 40 shed 2%, while the FTSE 100 lost 3.7% in London.

S&P 500 and Dow futures dipped 1.5%. That's after the Dow rose 6.4%, or 1,352 points, on Thursday, emerging from the bear market that began on March 11.

Most markets in Asia Pacific rose modestly. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 3.9%, making it easily the region's best performer. China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi increased 1.9%.

"Overall, there has been a general shift to neutrality from the perfect bear market conditions late last week, which is a good thing," wrote Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, in a research note.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was a major regional outlier. The index closed down 5.3% in Sydney, though it eked out a 0.5% gain for the week.

India's Sensex was flat after the Reserve Bank of India announced a slew of new measures to help the economy during the coronavirus crisis, and slashed interest rates.

The unease across global markets followed a strong performance from US stocks on Thursday, which climbed despite the worst jobless claims data on record.

Investors remained optimistic as US lawmakers put the finishing touches on a $2 trillion stimulus bill that will provide a boost to the economy. The Senate passed the bill 96-0, and the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the legislation Friday.

"The market is running with the assumption that while this tumult will be the deepest recession in modern-day financial history, it will also be the shortest," Innes wrote.

Even with some gains this week, the coronavirus outbreak that threw financial markets out of whack this month continues to spread. Nearly a third of the world's population is living under coronavirus-related restrictions. The United States now has the most known coronavirus cases worldwide.

-- Julia Horowitz, Vedika Sud and Swati Gupta contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events