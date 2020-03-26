Clear
Michelle Obama describes her family's daily routine during their coronavirus self-quarantine

Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres that with their daughters home from college, the Obama family is trying to establish a routine during their coronavirus self-quarantine.

Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Netflix, conference calls and online college classes are part of the Obama family's day-to-day life during their coronavirus self-quarantine, Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres in a televised phone call posted on Twitter.

With their daughters Malia and Sasha home from college, the family is trying to establish a routine, the former first lady said.

"We're just trying to structure our days," she said. "Everyone's here -- the girls are back since colleges are online, so they're off in their respective rooms doing their online classes.

"I think Barack is -- I don't know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call; I just got finished with a conference call. ... We're just trying to keep a routine going, but we've also got a little Netflix and chilling happening."

Michelle Obama has advice for Americans stuck indoors to help stem the spread of coronavirus

Obama told DeGeneres some good may come out of the coronavirus crisis, at least on a personal level.

"But on the positive side, I know for us, it's forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers," she said. "It's a good exercise in reminding us that we just don't need a lot of the stuff that we have."

