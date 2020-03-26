Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Library of Congress honors Mister Rogers, Dr. Dre and the Village People

Article Image

Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and The Village People were among the musicians inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, which preserves recordings for their significance to the American soundscape.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: null

Fred Rogers and the Village People may come from very different neighborhoods, but the Library of Congress has brought them together in one place.

The library's National Recording Registry has released its 2020 list of "aural treasures" deemed worthy of preservation because of their significance "to the nation's recorded sound heritage."

The registry, started in 2000, adds 25 recordings each year. In acknowledgment of the coronavirus, the registry labeled the newest recordings the "Ultimate Stay at Home Playlist."

Rogers, the late host of the long-running children's show on PBS, was honored for his 1973 album, "Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.' "

The Village People got onto the list thanks to their 1987 single, "Y.M.C.A." The disco anthem is a sing-and-dance-along favorite at weddings, gay pride parades, sporting events and proms across the country.

"The Chronic," Dr. Dre's 1992 album, was included because it is "regarded by many fans and peers to be the most well-produced hip-hop album of all time," the news release from the Library of Congress said,

Tina Turner's 1984 album "Private Dancer" was acknowledged, along with Glen Campbell's 1968 single "Wichita Lineman."

Broadway was represented with the 1964 original cast recording of "Fiddler on the Roof"; classical music with recordings such as the WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of President John F. Kennedy's assassination; and sports with radio announcer Russ Hodges calling the 1951 National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

To be selected, the recordings need to be at least 10 years old and "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," the news release from the Library of Congress said. With the new list, the registry has 550 titles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
More rain, more clouds, sunshine for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DMC Leaders Talk About Supporting Rochester

Image

Managing Mental Health During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Gamez and More offering

Image

Chatfield Church offering home bound grocery service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An early look at Saturday's severe potential

Image

Meyer adjusts to life after hoops

Image

Domestic Violence on the Rise

Community Events