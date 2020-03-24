New York governor demands stockpiled ventilators go to his state first in fiery news conference

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday demanded the federal government take dramatic action to send thousands of stockpiled ventilators immediately to his state first, saying the Empire State's immense coronavirus caseload threatened catastrophe in days without it.

He said New York has more than 25,000 coronavirus cases -- at least 10 times as many as any other state -- and his state needs 30,000 more ventilators on top of the 7,000 it has.

Cuomo wants all of what he called a current federal stockpile of 20,000 ventilators to brace for the coming "apex" in cases in New York, which he says will arrive as soon as 14 days.

"We need the federal help, and we need the federal help now," Cuomo said.

"New York is the canary in the coal mine. New York is going first -- we have the highest and fastest rate of infection."

"(After) we get over that curve ... I'll send ventilators, I'll send health care workers ... around the country."

His comments come as more than 50,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the country by Tuesday afternoon with more than half of those in in New York. At least 646 people in the US have died.

Cuomo excoriated part of the federal response so far, saying the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that New York was getting 400 ventilators.

"Four hundred ventilators? I need 30,000 ventilators ... You're missing the magnitude of the problem, and the problem is defined by the magnitude," he said.

Meanwhile, Cuomo said New York was poised for several experimental procedures or clinical trials, including:

• Using one ventilator for two patients to maximize equipment. "It's difficult to perform, it's experimental," but the state has no choice but to try it, Cuomo said, without detailing how often and where this would happen.

• Clinical trials starting in New York Tuesday for hydroxychloroquine, normally used to treat malaria and other conditions, and the antibiotic Zithromax, to determine if either drug could help with treatment. The state also has said that chloroquine will be part of the study.

• Experiments with "human convalescent serum," authorized in New York by the Food and Drug administration. Plasma from recovered patients would be injected into sick subjects, in hopes that antibodies in the plasma would stimulate the subjects' immune systems.

Cuomo didn't say when the plasma experiments would start. The Journal of Clinical Investigation published a paper proposing such a treatment this month, but there are published reports of this technique being used with this virus.

More than 40% of US live in states with stay-at-home orders

Cuomo's comments come as general stay-at-home orders -- intended to slow the spread of the disease so medical professionals can better handle incoming cases -- will be in effect in at least 17 states by Wednesday.

More than 40% of the US population lives in those states, including New York, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Ohio, Oregon, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, Washington state and Wisconsin. The orders generally demand nonessential workers stay home.

In other states, city or county leaders have announced similar orders, including Atlanta, Denver and San Antonio. Texas' Harris and Tarrant counties, covering the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, also have these orders.

Some other developments Tuesday:

• President Donald Trump's administration and congressional leaders are negotiating a roughly $2 trillion economic stimulus plan, possibly including checks of more than $1,000 to some individuals.

• The United States has "potential" to become the next epicenter of the pandemic, overtaking Europe, World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Tuesday. "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in the numbers of cases from the United States -- so it does have that potential," she said.

• Ford announced Tuesday that it's working with 3M to produce more masks for health care workers and working with GE Healthcare to produce more ventilators -- equipment officials around the country say are desperately needed to protect medical personnel and treat patients.

• In Louisiana, where cases have surpassed 1,100 and were rising quickly, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday asked the federal government for a major disaster declaration, which would let the federal government provide more support.

Cuomo: We're talking about using hotels for patients

Cuomo, the New York governor, said Tuesday his state was trying to address two other needs: More hospital beds and more medical staff.

He said the state needed 140,000 hospital beds for an anticipated patient apex in as in soon as two weeks, yet the state now has only 53,000 beds. Cuomo said he was speaking to hotel owners "about taking over their hotels" to place some patients.

"I will turn this state upside down to get the number of beds that we need," he said.

About 1,000 beds are being set up in Manhattan's Javits Convention Center. Those beds generally will be for noncritical overflow patients, freeing up intensive care units in hospitals, Cuomo said.

Federal medical personnel will tend to the patients at the Javits Center, he said.

He also is calling on retired medical professionals to step forward to serve as backup staff for hospitals.

Cuomo -- along with other governors -- have called on Trump to use the Defense Production Act to get companies to produce supplies like ventilators on the government's timetable.

Cuomo noted that companies are stepping forward to volunteer -- but that's not enough, he said.

"This act could help companies," Cuomo said. "(The government could say) 'Here's the startup capital that you need.' "

Last week, Trump said he was invoking the Defense Production Act, but so far, he has not ordered companies to scale up production.

Conflicting messages

While Trump has expressed a desire to soon transition away from social distancing to help the economy, public health experts and physicians are generally urging they stay in place longer, as cases are nearly overwhelming health care systems in New York City and other areas.

"The (distancing) we have put in place over the last eight days ... you won't see the impact of that for at least another seven or 14 days," said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday.

"What we're seeing in hospitals right now are people who most likely got exposed and sick more than two weeks ago," she said on "Today."

White House aides are scrambling to find a compromise option. Discussions include a phased system in which younger people -- potentially under 40, according to one option -- return to the workplace or business first, followed gradually by people slightly older until most of the country is back to normal, officials say.

Last week, the White House released guidelines urging Americans to avoid eating at bars or restaurants and skip out on gatherings with more than 10 people for the rest of March.

On Monday evening, the President said "it won't be that long" until things jump back to normal.

But health officials have said a lack of firm federal direction and residents ignoring social distancing guidelines could result in more sharp increases of cases and hospitalizations that will overwhelm the country's health system.

"I think we're far away from (the end of social distancing), quite frankly," said Dr. Celine Gounder, a CNN medical analyst and infectious disease specialist at New York's Bellevue Hospital Center, on Tuesday morning.

She described eerie conditions at her hospital: Full of patients, but hallways are emptier than usual because families aren't visiting. Roughly every hour, Gounder said, an overhead announcement is made about someone needing to go to intensive care, and a ventilator is needed.

'Like going to war with a water gun'

Supply shortages aren't unique to New York. Doctors have sounded the alarm on vanishing medical supplies across the country.

When it comes to personal protective equipment, Dr. Jason Halperin of Crescent Care in New Orleans told CNN they were in "urgent need of everything."

Working in a hospital without that protective equipment, a nurse in a South Texas hospital told CNN, is like "going to war with a water gun."

"Everything is limited," the nurse said, "PPE, ventilators, beds, negative pressure rooms, nurses etc."

One Seattle intensive care nurse told CNN she was told to wear a single N95 mask "indefinitely."

"We're being told that we have to use these until they're soiled, and if they get to that point, we have to show them to our (supervisor)."