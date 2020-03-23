Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kevin Bacon and others want you six degrees for #IStayHomeFor challenge

Article Image

Actor Kevin Bacon started a "six degrees" social media campaign challenging viewers to tag six people and post who they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

There's a reason we are all being asked to stay home and some stars are getting personal about it.

Kevin Bacon is leading the pack of celebs participating in the #IStayHomeFor challenge.

It's all designed to get people to help stem the spread of the coronavirus by self-isolating and maintaining social distance.

Stars are sharing on social media who they are staying home for to in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Bacon got the ball rolling earlier in the week by posting a video on Twitter encouraging people to participate.

"Hey everybody, now it's so important to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others," he tweeted. "Join me and post a video or photo with a sign like this, with #IStayHomeFor, telling who you are staying home for, & tag 6 friends. Let's work together to stay home and keep each other safe."

Fellow celebs including Demi Lovato, David Beckham and Elton John have taken up the challenge.

"There's a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there's one thing that matters it's spreading love," Lovato wrote in the caption of a photo showing her holding a sign with her reasons for staying home. "#IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Rick Kennedy interview

Image

Winnebago halts production through April 12

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor talks about possible treatment for COVID-19

Image

Making masks for healthcare workers

Image

Moving forward with emergency declaration in Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Community Events