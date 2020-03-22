Clear
Rita Wilson rapping in quarantine is beyond impressive

Rita Wilson, the actress, singer and wife of Tom Hanks is currently under self-quarantine after contracting the coronavirus, to keep herself from going "stir crazy" she posted this video to Instagram.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Who knew Rita Wilson was so nice with her lyrical flow?

The actress/singer and her husband Tom Hanks were both diagnosed with the coronavirus while in Australia and have been in quarantine there.

According to her official Instagram account, Wilson is trying to deal with being cooped up.

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," the caption on a video she posted late Saturday of reads. "See it to believe it."

In the video Wilson is reading the sci-fi novel "Ender's Game" by Orson Scott Card when the 1992 hip hop hit "Hip Hop Horray" by the rap group Naughty by Nature comes on.

Perhaps she was inspired by DJ D-Nice's "Club Quarantine" virtual dance party "Home School" which attracted more than 100,000 on Instagram Live Saturday night, but Wilson proceeds to rap the Naughty by Nature lyrics.

And she's got them down to a tee, complete with a bobbing head nod.

It's worth watching the slightly more than four-minute video just to watch Wilson rap the line "You drew a picture of my morning/But you couldn't make my day."

While Hanks doesn't make an appearance during the video, Wilson does look off camera and smiles at someone there as she grooves to the music.

