Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

AT&T CEO on coronavirus: This is 'a time of war'

Article Image

AT&T CEO and Chairman Randall Stephenson explains how broadband and internet traffic is changing as more people are working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak. ATT is the owner of CNN.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson says corporate America is going to need to "step up" to help employees, customers and the country survive coronavirus — both the health effects of the dangerous illness, and the economic consequences of the outbreak.

"A lot of the business leaders, and myself, particularly, we're looking at this as a time of war," Stephenson told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "This is like World War II. And everybody needs to step up and do their part, in terms of how we help the general population and the general public."

Stephenson is a member of Business Roundtable, a leadership group for chief executives, which he said had a virtual meeting with President Donald Trump last week to discuss a federal stimulus package to help Americans manage the crisis. He said the country needs a "big" and "bold" plan to help the country's consumers and small businesses.

"We think that's what's going to be required to keep the economy at some level of stability, particularly if we come out of this," Stephenson said.

For his company's part, Stephenson said AT&T is waiving data caps for individual and small business broadband consumers, and will not be enforcing data overage fees or late payment fees. AT&T is the parent company of WarnerMedia, owner of CNN.

The AT&T network has seen increased usage and changing traffic patterns as coronavirus forces many to work from home and rely on technology as their sole means of communication, including a 40% increase in mobile traffic and a 100% increase in wifi calling. He said the network is performing well, though it has shown "some signs of stress," and the company is performing "network augmentation" to ensure it stays up and running effectively amid the increased usage.

Stephenson also praised journalists' work during the crisis, comparing them to first responders.

"I see the press as vital in a time like this, in a time of war, to make sure that our people are informed, to make sure that our politicians have a means of communicating, to hold people accountable, people in power, whether it be CEOs like me or politicians, to hold people accountable during these times, and getting information to the public," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
More rain is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/21 2

Image

Dealing with no baseball as MLB season delayed

Image

Coronavirus cabin fever

Image

Rochester Farmers Market open during pandemic

Image

Local grocery store offers delivery options

Image

Sean Weather 3/21

Image

A no nonsense doctor weighs in on Coronavirus

Image

Local athletes set an example we can all learn from

Image

Prepping for Power Outages

Image

How is grieving process impacted by social distancing?

Community Events