Stock futures down as coronavirus sell-off continues

The New York Stock Exchange is closing its trading floor amid the coronavirus pandemic, however the market will stay open through electronic trading. CNN's Richard Quest has the details.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Stock futures opened lower Wednesday after another rough day for the markets.

Dow futures were down 167 points, more than 0.8%, when futures trading began. S&P 500 futures also dropped nearly 0.8% and Nasdaq futures fell about 0.6%.

The coronavirus sell-off wreaking havoc on Wall Street continued Wednesday, dragging the Dow down below 20,000 points for the first time since February 2017. It ended the day down 1,338 points, or 6.3%.

The S&P 500 fell 7% during the early afternoon, triggering the New York Stock Exchange's breaker that briefly halted trading. That index closed down 5.2%. The Nasdaq composite closed down 4.7%.

The oil market also continues to suffer.

US oil finished down 24%, ending the day at just over $20 a barrel, its lowest level since February 2002.

