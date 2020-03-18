Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kathy Griffin says she is 'gutted' as she shares that her mother has died

Article Image

Kathy Griffin shared on her social media accounts that her mother, who she called her best friend, passed away on St. Patrick's Day.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared on her social media accounts that her mother, who she called her best friend, passed away on St. Patrick's Day. She was 99-years-old.

"My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today," she wrote. "I am gutted. My best friend. I am shaking. I won't ever be prepared. I'm so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick's Day."

Representatives for Griffin confirmed her mother's death to CNN.

Griffin announced in January that her mother was suffering from dementia.

Maggie Griffin became a fan favorite her daughter's reality show, "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," and was frequently a guest at her daughter's events and appearances.

"When people tell me they feel like they know my mom, I always respond 'you do!' She never put on a show, she was the show," Griffin wrote in January. "If you ever met my mom and asked for a photo, you should know it was a pleasure as much for her as it was for you."

She continued: "She loved making people happy and making people laugh. And trust me, I know she was the bigger star ... thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving us a lifetime of memories."

Griffin announced her mother's condition with a photo from September, which she says was the last time they had a proper conversation.

She said that watching her mother's cognition and quick-wit slip away so quickly was devastating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain starting today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

No visitors allowed at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Educating kids at home

Image

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Image

Bars, restaurants, and more closed in Iowa

Image

Gun sales increase during pandemic

Image

Olmsted Presser

Image

Coronvirus takes a dent on college recruiting

Image

Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation

Community Events