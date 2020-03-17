Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Disney postpones Marvel's 'Black Widow' because of the coronavirus outbreak

Article Image

Director for the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci explains how long it might take for the public know if the efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic are having an effect.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

"Black Widow," the new Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson, has been postponed, Disney announced on Tuesday. The film was set to hit theaters on May 1.

The company did not give a new release date for the film.

Disney also announced that it would be delaying "The Personal History of David Copperfield," which was set to open on May 8, and "The Woman in the Window," which was scheduled to hit theaters on May 15. The company did not say when it would release those films.

The delay of "Black Widow" is newsworthy, but it's not surprising.

The coronavirus outbreak has decimated the move theater industry. Blockbuster films such as "No Time to Die," "F9" and Disney's own "Mulan" have all been pushed back and the virus has caused major theater chains like AMC and Regal to close theaters nationwide.

"Black Widow" was the latest film in Marvel Studios' cinematic universe, and was set to open the summer movie season, arguably Hollywood's most lucrative time.

Disney's superhero studios is one of the most popular box office brands in Hollywood history.

Marvel Studios' films have made more than $22 billion worldwide, according to Comscore. Last year's "Avengers: Endgame" became the highest-grossing film in history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Meals on Wheels still happening

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Image

NIACC season ends

Image

We want to tell your story

Image

Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed

Image

NAHL regular-season canceled

Image

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Image

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Community Events