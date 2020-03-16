Clear
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from the hospital following coronavirus diagnosis

Article Image

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia after being treated for the novel coronavirus and are now in self-quarantine at their home there. CNN's Chris Cuomo has more.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks told CNN on Monday.

The couple had been hospitalized in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week.

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Production on the project is currently suspended.

The couple each took to Instagram to share the news last Thursday.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,' Hanks said in his first Instagram post about the diagnosis. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Over the weekend, Hanks shared updates on their care and ongoing recovery. Wilson even made a playlist for others self-isolating or in quarantine.

CNN's Sandra's Gonzalez contributed to this report.

