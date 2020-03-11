Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump: All travel from Europe to the US will be suspended Full Story

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson diagnosed with coronavirus

Article Image

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said the two were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers."

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote.

A representative for Hanks confirmed the news to CNN and had no additional comment.

Hanks added: "We'll keep the world posted and updated."

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently more than 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes

Image

Mercyone Progress

Image

Cover Crops

Image

Nelson's Weather Forecast 3/11

Image

Study: More People Want to Bike or Walk

Image

Chris Nelson Explains Fog With Augmented Reality

Image

NWS Skywarn Visits Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/11

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour visits Southgate Elementary in Austin

Image

Coronavirus Coverage Bri

Community Events