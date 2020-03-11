Clear

'The Bachelor' finale ends with major mom disapproval

Article Image

"The Bachelor" Season 24 came to a close with a failed engagement for Peter Weber and some stern words from his disapproving mother.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"The Bachelor" two-part finale ended with Peter Weber and Madison Prewett cuddled up on a couch telling Weber's mom "it is what it is."

Weber had proposed to finalist Hannah Ann Sluss, but following a (very) brief engagement, Weber changed his mind and rekindled his relationship with Prewett.

"I want so badly to be able to give you everything, give you my entire heart, because that's what you do to me and that's everything you deserve, and I can't do that. I'm so sorry," Weber told Sluss as they parted ways.

"You took away from me my first engagement," Sluss responded. "You took that away from me, because I trusted you."

Prewett had left the show in part one of the finale over the couple's differing beliefs, while Sluss had made a strong connection with Weber's family.

"I want you to know how much I do love your son," Sluss told Weber's mom in Monday's episode.

Prewett, meanwhile, seemed to clash with Weber's family.

Weber's mom made disapproving faces throughout her son's reunion with Prewett on Tuesday's broadcast.

Despite his mom's protestations, Weber said he is sticking with Prewett.

But his mom seemed to get the last word.

"Everyone that knows him knows it's not going to work," she said.

