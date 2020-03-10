Clear
BREAKING NEWS Presumed coronavirus victim in Minnesota in critical condition Full Story

Dow futures fall 400 points while Asian markets slump

Article Image

CNN's Alison Kosik explains the stock market rebound after Monday brought historic losses. The Dow fluctuated more than 1,300 points between its lowest and highest levels before closing near the session's high.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy and Rob McLean, CNN Business

US stock futures tumbled Tuesday evening, adding to the volatility after another wild day of trading on Wall Street.

Dow futures were last down 434 points, or 1.8%. Nasdaq Composite futures fell about 2% and S&P 500 futures declined around 1.9%.

The weakness spread to Asia Pacific during Wednesday trading hours in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.5%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.6%.

All three major US indexes closed roughly 5% higher on Tuesday after briefly swinging into negative territory earlier in the day. The Dow's 1,167-point gain was its third best on record, while the S&P and Nasdaq recorded their best days since December 2018.

The whiplash for investors has been immense: Tuesday's rebound followed historic declines the day before. The Dow on Monday experienced its worst-ever one-day point drop.

The turbulence reflects the uncertainty that the coronavirus has caused for markets and broader economies around the world. The novel coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 113,000 people globally and 4,000 are dead, according to CNN's tally.

-- Laura He contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Reality Weather Segment on Snow Chances

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Rural Broadband

Image

Park Board Master Plan

Image

UPDATE: Olmsted County planning for Coronavirus cases

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Faulty heart devices

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/10

Image

Women's History Month

Image

Stem Education

Image

Protecting yourself from fraudulent encounters

Community Events