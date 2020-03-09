Clear

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez trade places in viral TikTok challenge

Article Image

JLo and A-Rod "Flip the Switch" (and their outfits) inspired by Elizabeth Warren's moves. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez switch clothes in the latest social media craze, the Flip the Switch Challenge.

Rodriguez films the two standing before a mirror, as Lopez starts to dance to Drake's "Nonstop," while wearing a skintight white dress with an open back.

Then the "switch" is flipped, the two switch outfits, with Lopez landing in a suit and sunglasses while Rodriguez dons the tight dress.

Lopez posted the video to TikTok on Sunday, also adding it to her Instagram Stories.

"Wait for it," she wrote in the caption.

Rodriguez posted the clip to Twitter, saying the two did the challenge late at night.

Over the weekend, Sen. Elizabeth Warren took part in the Flip the Switch Challenge on "Saturday Night Live" with Kate McKinnon.

