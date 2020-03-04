Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

TikTok's unlikely 81-year-old cooking star says authenticity is the secret ingredient

Article Image

Stephen "Old Man Steve" Austin has amassed hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers thanks to his cooking videos.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Francisco Guzman and Brian Ries, CNN

The video sharing app TikTok has exploded in popularity among young people, there's no doubt about that. But that hasn't stopped a self-styled octogenarian chef from using it.

Meet Stephen Austin, who as "Old Man Steve" is perhaps TikTok's unlikeliest star.

"People want to know what the secret is. I don't know that there is a secret," Austin told HLN in an interview Wednesday. "You just have to be yourself and if people like you then they're going to watch you."

The 81-year-old cook, who sports brightly colored bucket hats, has built a following amongst the younger set for videos that show him always cooking up a meal.

The Dallas, Texas, native started out making TikTok videos that showed him preparing a sandwich. He learned how to use the app by simply Googling it. When most users shot videos that show them learning the latest viral dances, Austin decided to make meals instead.

His segment "Cooking with Steve," where he makes simple dishes like turkey sandwiches, English muffins, and Corn Flakes with a banana, have been liked by nearly 6 million TikTok users.

"I'm not really cooking," he admitted. "I made a bowl of cereal."

But no matter what he's doing, it's his wholesome attitude and sense of humor that his fans appreciate.

Although he doesn't have any kids himself, many of his followers consider him their internet grandpa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC Bond passes in special election

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Image

New Mason City thowing record

Image

Super Tuesday basketball

Image

Voters approve funding for NIACC

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

Image

Bernie supports rally in St. Paul

Image

Republican concerns on Super Tuesday

Community Events