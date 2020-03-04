Chasing the sun: Racing 1,800 miles by solar power

Clear
The World Solar Challenge is a car race from the top to the bottom of Australia fueled only by the power of the sun. The showpiece race was first held in 1987 and is staged every two years.

By Ben Morse, CNN Video produced by Noura Abou Zeinab

Greener energy is a burning issue in the battle against climate change, but one car race across Australia has been chasing the sun for 20 years.

The World Solar Challenge has become a testing ground for new technology as competitors drive their own solar-powered cars across the Australian outback.

All cars are hand-built by university students and raced for more than 1,800 miles from Darwin in the north to Adelaide in the south using just the power of the sun.

The biennial race was first held in 1987, and last year's edition drew 24 teams from across the globe.

The competition was split into three different classes, with driving from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The race takes between five and six days.

Belgian team Agoria finished first in one class after rivals Vattenfall caught fire 150 miles from the finish line, while Dutch team Solar Team Eindhoven claimed a fourth consecutive Cruiser Cup.

