Coronavirus spreads to Europe as France reports death of first national

Article Image

South Korea now has more than 1,260 cases of the novel coronavirus, including a US soldier stationed in the country. The death toll from the virus is over 2,700 worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

