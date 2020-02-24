Clear

Warren Buffett finally traded in his flip phone for an iPhone

Article Image

In a CNBC interview, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett explains why he got rid of the flip phone he's had for years.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Warren Buffett, one of Apple's largest shareholders, finally owns one of the company's most popular products.

The billionaire investor revealed Monday that he recently traded in his flip phone for an iPhone. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO told CNBC that his old Samsung phone is "permanently gone." He teased that he might crush his old phone at Berkshire Hathaway's upcoming annual meeting in May.

It doesn't sound like he has many apps or uses the customizable memojis on his iPhone -- he says he simply uses it "as a phone." Berkshire owns around 5.6% of Apple.

"You're looking at an 89-year-old guy that's barely beginning to be with it," Buffett said.

Although he's been given "several" iPhones over the years, including from Apple CEO Tim Cook, he hasn't used any of them as his personal phone until now.

Buffett's new iPhone is not his first Apple gadget: He previously said he uses an iPad to check stocks. He even sent his first tweet from an iPad in 2013.

Buffett's old phone was a Samsung SCH-U320. He showed that phone off to CNN in 2013 and joked that Alexander Graham-Bell gave it to him.

His comments come after his company, Berkshire Hathaway, reported its latest quarterly results on Saturday. The conglomerate posted a net profit of $29.2 billion and operating earnings of $4.4 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most valuable companies in the United States, worth more than $560 billion. Buffett's company has investments in blue chip stocks like Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and American Express.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Another mild Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC New Resource Center

Image

RST awarded $750,000 grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking another (mostly) dry week

Image

Sean weather 2/23

Image

Ice carousel in Dodge Center

Image

'Building the Way' for women int the workforce

Image

Osage welcomes home state champions

Image

Welcome to the world of wrestling

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Community Events