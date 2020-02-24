Clear

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape

Article Image

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman, but was acquitted on charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

Posted By: By Aaron Cooper and Lauren del Valle, CNN

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.

The disgraced movie mogul faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 29 years in prison. He was remanded into custody after the verdict.

A New York jury acquitted Weinstein on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

In doing so, jurors indicated that they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped Annabella Sciorra, another alleged victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish Weinstein's predatory behavior.

Jurors deliberated for 26-and-a-half hours over five days before reaching a verdict Monday morning. A motion for a mistrial by the defense earlier Monday was denied.

It's not clear how many years in prison Weinstein faces, as sentencing will happen at a later date.

For the charge of criminal sex act in the first degree, he faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

For the charge of rape in the third degree, he essentially faces no minimum prison time and a maximum of four years.

At least 13 officers came into the courtroom before the verdict was read and surrounded the room.

When the verdict was read, jurors looked around the courtroom. They did not appear to look at Weinstein and may have been avoiding making eye contact with anyone.

Following the verdict, jurors were removed to the jury room along with the judge, one member of the defense team and one member of the prosecution.

Jurors were questioned about letters the parties received prior to today that suggested juror misconduct.

Judge James Burke acknowledged in court he believes the letters are fraudulent. At one point, he called them a prank.

Shortly afterward the judge said the jury will be dismissed.

