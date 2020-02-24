Clear

US President Donald Trump's pronunciation of names of Indian cricket greats lights up social media

Article Image

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump toured India's Taj Mahal as part of Trump's first state visit to the country. Earlier, Trump addressed a rally of more than 100,000 people alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Modi's hometown of Ahmedabad. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports from New Delhi, India.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

The vast crowd lapped it up, but reaction around the world was one of more amusement as US President Donald Trump had a bit of a tongue twisting problem with the names of two of India's greatest cricket stars.

President Trump was addressing thousands of people packed into the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad as he kicked off his first official visit to India Monday.

Standing on a glass-fronted dais in the 110,000-capacity venue, Trump praised India's Bollywood movie industry before moving on to the sport of cricket, which is like a religion across India.

To the crowd's delight, he singled out Sachin Tendulkar, India's most revered cricket star and one of the world's greatest batsmen, and captain Virat Kohli, who is also an icon in the country.

"This is a country where your people cheer on some of the world's great crickets players from 'Soo-chin Tendulkerr' to 'Virot Ko-lee,'" the president, said to a huge roar.

But the reaction on social media was more mixed about his pronunciations.

Even the governing body of world cricket joined in, with a tweet poking fun at Trump's less-than-perfect grasp of their names.

"Sach-, Such-, Satch-, Sutch-, Sooch-, Anyone know?" it posted with an accompanying GIF.

It's not the first time Trump has had pronunciation difficulties, with Namibia, Tanzania, Nepal and Bhutan providing tricky for the president in the past.

President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were speaking at the "Namaste Trump" event at the start of his 36-hour visit to India.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Another mild Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC New Resource Center

Image

RST awarded $750,000 grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking another (mostly) dry week

Image

Sean weather 2/23

Image

Ice carousel in Dodge Center

Image

'Building the Way' for women int the workforce

Image

Osage welcomes home state champions

Image

Welcome to the world of wrestling

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Community Events