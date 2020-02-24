Clear

A YouTuber's fancy Bali vacation sure looked nice. Nope, the photos were taken in an Ikea

Article Image

YouTuber Natalia Taylor posted a series of photos on her Instagram that made it seem like she had traveled to Bali, Indonesia. But in a video she later posted to YouTube, she revealed the photos were staged in an Ikea.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Francisco Guzman and Brian Ries, CNN

You shouldn't believe everything you see on the internet. A popular YouTuber proved that, once again, to be true.

Natalia Taylor posted a series of photos on her Instagram that made it seem like she had traveled to a far-off exotic destination. There she was lounging in a fancy bathtub. In another, she posed in front of a floral print mirror.

"The queen has arrived," she wrote in the caption. Her location: Bali, Indonesia.

But in a video she later posted to YouTube, she revealed the photos were staged in an Ikea.

The Instagram photos were all fictitious. And that, Taylor said, was the point.

"Sometimes, people want to lie about who they are," she said in the YouTube video. "It's not hard to do."

Taylor and photographer Ally Amodeo held a photo shoot in different sections of the nearby Ikea.

The first set of photos featured a flower print mirror -- it sure looked like a fancy hotel room. The baby blue wall phone only helped set the scene. The next shots showed Taylor posed on a sun lounger and in a bathtub, dressed in a white robe with a towel wrapped around her head.

At the same time, she also posted videos of Bali to her Instagram story. Some were sent from friends who had visited. Others she found online.

Her fans, of which there are more than 300,000, lapped it up.

"She really out here living her best life," one observed. "Our Bali Princess," said another.

There was one who noticed something awry -- an Ikea price tag on a chair in the mirror's reflection. It didn't matter. The photos got tens of thousands of likes.

Bali, Taylor explained, was "the perfect place to fake an influencer vacation and lie to all of my followers."

But she wasn't trying to hoodwink them and cash in. She wanted to make a point.

"Today it is easier than ever to become anyone you want. That's wonderful! But with great power comes great responsibility," she told CNN. "As we all know, not everyone is transparent online."

"We could all use a fun reminder to take social media less seriously," she added. "And don't believe everything you see online."

So be warned -- that influencer you are jealously watching travel the world might not be telling you every piece of the story. There's a chance they never even left home at all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Another mild Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC New Resource Center

Image

RST awarded $750,000 grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking another (mostly) dry week

Image

Sean weather 2/23

Image

Ice carousel in Dodge Center

Image

'Building the Way' for women int the workforce

Image

Osage welcomes home state champions

Image

Welcome to the world of wrestling

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Community Events