Clear

Rihanna calls on friends and allies to 'pull up' during powerful speech at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Article Image

Rihanna is a Grammy award winning artist and fashion designer who is also known for her humanitarian work.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 3:40 PM
Updated: Feb 23, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Rihanna received thunderous applause following her stirring speech at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

The musician, business mogul and philanthropist received the prestigious President's Award at Saturday's ceremony.

During her acceptance speech, Rihanna spoke of the importance of unifying communities and encouraged people of color to tell friends of different races to "pull up."

"I'm lucky I was able to start the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012," Rihanna said during her speech. The nonprofit organization funds education and emergency response programs around the world.

"If there's anything I've learned, it's that we can fix this world together. We can't do it divided. I can't emphasize that enough."

"How many of us in this room have colleagues and partners and friends from other races, sexes, religions?," the singer asked.

"Well then, they want to break bread with you, right? They like you? Well then, this is their problem too. So when we're marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown Jr.s and the Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up."

Rihanna also thanked the NAACP for celebrating the "strength and tenacity" of people of color who have been "denied opportunities since the beginning of time."

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement that Rihanna had received the award for not only her "groundbreaking career as an artist and musician," but also for being a "stellar public servant."

"From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Beautiful Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Image

Sean 2/22 2

Image

Section 1A wrestling finals

Image

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Image

Section 1AA wrestling finals

Image

Recognizing law enforcement on Arik Matson Day

Image

Section 1AAA wrestling finals

Image

Sean Weather 2/22

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Community Events