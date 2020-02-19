Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

Democratic debate turns savage

Article Image

Pete Buttigieg said at the 2020 Democratic debate hosted by NBC News and MSNBC that former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were the "most polarizing figures on this stage" and Americans should elect a candidate who is "actually a Democrat."

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: null

CNN Opinion curates commentators' tweets on the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -13°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -25°
The winter chills is back...for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage, Lake Mills grab fifth place in the state wrestling duals

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/19

Image

Council discusses Civic Theatre financial woes

Image

Growing hops in Iowa

Image

"Right to be Forgotten" bill

Image

Right to be Forgotten Bill

Image

Rochester International Airport Runway repairs

Image

Air Choice One Milestone

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Francis of Assiss in Rochester

Community Events