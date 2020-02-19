Clear

Lark Voorhies 'a bit slighted and hurt' by 'Saved by the Bell' reunion snub

Actress Lark Voorhies told Dr. Oz that she feels "slighted and hurt" about not being included in an upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot.

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lark Voorhies has shared how she is feeling about not being invited to participate in "Saved by the Bell" reunion events.

The actress who portrayed Lisa Turtle on the popular 1990s series, appeared on "Dr. Oz" to talk about her mental health.

In a clip shared by Dr. Oz Tuesday on his official Twitter account, Voorhies read a passage she had written about her feelings regarding being excluded from the cast reunion.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the 'Saved by the Bell' reunion as well as other cast members events," she read. "Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision."

"With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful," she added.

It was first reported in 2012 that Voorhies was bipolar, though at the time she denied that diagnosis. Last year several of the "Saved by the Bell" cast members reunited and Mario Lopez talked about discussions around a reboot.

In January it was reported that the reboot had found its star, transgender teen Josie Totah.

Lopez and another original cast member of the show, Elizabeth Berkley, are set to reprise their characters A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

"Saved by the Bell" aired from 1989 to 1993 on NBC and the show, which followed the lives of a group of friends at Bayside High School, is still popular in syndication. The reboot is slated to air on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

CNN has reached out to NBC and representatives for Lopez and Berkley for comment.

