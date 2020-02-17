Clear
Kellye Nakahara, actress in 'M*A*S*H,' dies at 72

Kellye Nakahara died in her Pasadena, California home after a short battle with cancer, according to her daughter.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Jenn Selva, CNN

Kellye Nakahara, known for her role in the TV show "M*A*S*H," died Sunday, according to her sister, Nalani Coleman.

Nakahara died at her Pasadena, California, home surrounded by her loved ones, Coleman told CNN Monday. Nakahara was 72.

"She was a performer and an artist, and she did her artwork to make people happy, which in turn gave her joy," Coleman said. "People wanted to be near her, she was genuine in her persona."

Nakahara famously played Nurse Kellye in "M*A*S*H," which ran from 1972-1983 and focused on the lives of the staff at an Army hospital during the Korean War, according to IMDb.

She also had roles in the 1985 film "Clue" and 1998's "Doctor Dolittle."

Nakahara was born in Oahu, Hawaii, in 1950, IMDb said. She married her husband, David Wallet, in 1968. The couple had two children.

