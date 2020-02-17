Missing Milwaukee woman and two daughters found dead in a garage

A Milwaukee woman and her two daughters who went missing earlier this month were found dead in a garage Sunday, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for Amarah Banks, 26, and her daughters Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, after Banks was reported missing by her family on February 9.

The three were found dead Sunday. Autopsies were scheduled for Monday, the Milwaukee Medical Examiner said on Twitter.

Arzel Ivery, Banks' boyfriend, gave police investigators information that led them to the Milwaukee garage where Banks and her daughters were found, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a news conference.

Ivery, 25, is being held in Memphis, Tennessee, on a charge of fugitive from justice without a warrant, according to Shelby County Jail records. He has not been charged in connection with the deaths, Morales said.

Ivery appeared before a judge Monday and waived an extradition hearing. He is expected to return to Wisconsin to face an aggravated battery charge.

The Memphis Police Department called Milwaukee police Saturday to tell them it had been in contact with Ivery, Morales said.

It was unclear whether Ivery has legal representation.

Banks and her children were last seen February 8, Milwaukee police said. It was also on that day that Ivery was charged with aggravated battery in Milwaukee, according to online court records.

Banks' mother, Valeria Spinner-Banks, told CNN affiliate WITI she last saw her daughter the day before, after the funeral for Banks' 1-year-old son, Arzel. Banks' sister dropped her off at her apartment after the funeral, Spinner-Banks told the station.

"She's just the kind of person that's very consistent," Spinner-Banks said. "For her not to get in contact with us, and not to let us know that something is wrong."