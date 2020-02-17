Clear
150-foot flames shot from ruptured gas line in Corpus Christi, Texas

Fire and rescue officials converged on the scene of a ruptured gas line in Texas that was shooting 150-foot flames into the air Monday morning, according to officials.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos, CNN

Fire and rescue officials converged on the scene of a ruptured gas line in Texas that shot 150-foot flames into the air Monday morning, Corpus Christi Deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero said.

After about 30 minutes, the fire was extinguished and the shelter in place advisory lifted, according to Assistant Fire Chief Randy Paige of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

"The line was identified and bled down until the fire self-extinguished around 10 a.m.," Paige said.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Paige said. It is not immediately clear which gas company the gas line belongs to.

Police shut down Interstate 37 in both directions and advised residents in the area to "shelter in place" as flames spewed from the ruptured gas line, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department's twitter page.

"PD is shutting down IH 37 in both directions between Port and Up River road. Please use caution and if possible use a different route," one of the tweets read.

Video from the scene showed other structures near the blaze caught fire as well.

