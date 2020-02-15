Clear

A 12-year-old is missing after being taken away at gunpoint by her grandmother, Louisiana police say

Louisiana authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was taken from a hospital at gunpoint by her grandmother.

Andreana Miller, who is white and about 4 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, was last seen leaving Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish on Friday afternoon, Louisiana State Police said in a news release on Facebook.

She was wearing a white hospital gown. Authorities have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert.

Police said Andreana was abducted by her 66-year-old grandmother, Evelyn Miller, who police believe was carrying a revolver style pistol. Miller was last seen wearing black pants and a purple shirt, according to the release.

"The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has recovered the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction," state police said. "Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sherriff's Office at 504-227-1400."

