First on CNN: Jessie Liu resigns from Treasury after pulled nomination

Republican lawmakers defend President Trump after he thanked Attorney General William Barr and the Justice Department for intervening in the case involving his longtime associate Roger Stone. CNN's Suzanne Malveaux has more.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The US attorney whose nomination for a top Treasury Department job was yanked because she ran the office that oversaw Roger Stone's prosecution has resigned, an administration official tells CNN.

Jessie Liu, who previously headed the US attorney's office in Washington, submitted her resignation to the Treasury Department, effective Wednesday evening. She went to the Treasury Department with the intention of filling a Senate-confirmed position, which is no longer available after her nomination was withdrawn earlier Wednesday, the official said.

While head of the US Attorney's Office in Washington, Liu inherited many of the major ongoing cases from Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation and was also handling the politically charged case of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of Trump's ire who is also a CNN contributor.

Trump's decision to abruptly withdraw her nomination was directly tied to her former job.

As Trump and administration officials weighed pulling Liu's nomination to serve as the Treasury Department's under secretary for terrorism and financial crimes, a central factor in the talks was how she had run the US Attorney's Office. The problem wasn't that she necessarily did anything wrong, one person familiar with the thinking said, but that she didn't do more to get involved in those cases.

