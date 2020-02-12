Flood threat continues from the Deep South through the Ohio Valley

Another winter storm system is setting up once again to add to this relentless season. Flood watches and warnings are up for areas along the I-20 corridor from East Texas through Jackson, Mississippi, and points north into the Ohio Valley.

Rivers are already topping their banks in several locations, so any additional rainfall will mean more flooding for these areas.

Later this morning, rain will be setting up in the south. Torrential downpours will be impacting places like Dallas, Shreveport, Little Rock, Memphis and Louisville. Shreveport and Jackson could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, while Dallas, Little Rock and Memphis could get an inch or two.

Rain will fall in already saturated areas, bringing the potential for widespread flooding. On the north side, snow will fall over much of Missouri, Southern Illinois and Indiana.

By Wednesday evening, a line of showers and storms will set up from South Louisiana through West Virginia. Places like New Orleans, Jackson, Birmingham and Nashville will experience heavy rain, strong winds and the slight possibility of an isolated tornado. Most of these areas will receive about an inch of rain.

Meanwhile, snow will set up for much of Illinois, through the Great Lakes and east, including Boston. Snow totals should be around 2 inches or less in places like Chicago, St. Louis and Boston. Cleveland and Buffalo could see much more -- totaling near 6 inches.

Thursday morning's rush hour will be treacherous for Mobile, Atlanta, DC, Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Heavy rain will slow traffic and cause numerous airport delays. Most areas will expect about an inch of rain or less. Snow will continue to fall for interior New England, before moving offshore by mid-afternoon. Rain will linger in the Northeast until midday as well, while holding on to the Southeast until overnight Thursday.

By Friday, the front works its way down into Florida, bringing showers to much of the state.

Cold, arctic air will push in behind the front, bringing cold temperatures to much of the east. Chicago will go from a high of 38 on Wednesday to a high of only 17 on Friday. New York City will have a high of 52 on Thursday and only get up to 34 on Friday. Washington, DC will have a high of 61 on Thursday and have a high of only 37 on Friday.