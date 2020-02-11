Clear
ABC's 'The Conners' will incorporate live New Hampshire primary results into broadcast

ABC's "The Conners" aired a live episode as the results from the New Hampshire primary rolled in.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

As the US gears up for the results of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, the public can keep up in an interesting way: with "The Conners."

"The Conners," an ABC comedy sitcom, announced that it will air a special live episode as the results from the New Hampshire primary roll in. In the episode, the cast will react to the results in real time.

The premise is simple. One character, Mark, played by Ames McNamara, will be watching the results for a school report with sister Harris, played by Emma Kenney, who is apathetic to the process. Money's influence on politics prohibits actual change, she believes. Other characters will also give their differing takes as the evening progresses and the results come in.

"The Conners," which is in its second season, follows a working-class family through everyday problems like parenthood, divorce, dating and aging. The show is a spin-off of "Roseanne," which was canceled after the show's biggest star, Roseanne Barr, posted a series of racist tweets.

In the show's first season, it averaged 9.5 million viewers and was the season's No. 1 new comedy.

