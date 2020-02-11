Clear

Hate to break it to you but you can make a broom stand upright any day of the year

A viral tweet claims that NASA says the Earth's gravitational pull causes brooms to stand up straight for one day only, but experts say this trick works any day of the year.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 9:50 AM
By Cole Higgins, CNN

Surely, by now you've seen the latest craze ... um, sweeping the internet.
Your friends are likely posting videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves.

A viral tweet suggests that NASA said Monday was the only day the "standing broom" trick would work, because of the earth's gravitational pull.

We couldn't find anything from NASA to support the tweet. But as with many things on the internet, people ran with it.

Fun, right? Right.
But the truth is, you can make a broom stand upright today... and tomorrow and the day after... and the day after that.
It has nothing to do with the earth's gravitational pull on a certain day. It also has nothing to do with the vernal equinox (another day of the year when this "magic" supposedly happens).
Instead, it has everything to do with balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom, and rests directly over the bristles. Which means, if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.

Here's a video explaining it all. (By the way, this video is from 2012 because this myth has been around that long, if not longer.)

While we're sure NASA is bristling at the idea of people getting the science wrong, it still makes for a fun party trick.

