Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Obama-backed documentary 'American Factory' wins Oscar

Article Image

CNN's Don Lemon talks with Julie Reichert and Steven Bognar, the directors and producers behind the first documentary backed by former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company now has an Oscar-shaped feather in its hat.

"American Factory," a film backed by the Obama's Higher Ground Productions, on Sunday took home the award for best documentary feature.

The film, about a culture clash at a Dayton, Ohio manufacturing plant, was the first project produced by the duo's new production outfit and marks a running start for the company.

The film hails from filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. It was released through Netflix as part of a lucrative deal Higher Ground has with the streaming service.

"Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite," Reichert said in her acceptance speech.

The former president congratulated the filmmakers on their win.

"Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground's first release," Obama wrote in a tweet.

The film had been competing against "The Cave," "The Edge of Democracy," "For Same" and "Honeyland' in its category.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -6°
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Image

Mayo knocks off crosstown rival John Marshall

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/7

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Community Events