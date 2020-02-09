Clear
A second NYPD officer was shot less than a day after an 'assassination attempt'

A New York City Police Department officer is in stable condition after being shot Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., the NYPD told CNN, the second such shooting of an officer in the last day.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, Eric Levenson and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

A New York Police Department officer is in stable condition after being shot Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., the NYPD told CNN, the second such shooting of an officer in the last day.

Sunday's shooting took place in the 41st precinct in the Bronx and the suspect is in custody, the NYPD said. The unidentified officer is being treated at Lincoln Medical Center.

In another incident Saturday night, a man in a black puffer jacket opened fire on two police officers sitting in a van within the confines of the same precinct in what the mayor called an "assassination attempt." One officer was wounded and is expected to survive, CNN affiliate NY1 reported, and a second officer in the van was not hit.

Someone came up to the two officers sitting a van and asked a question, a law enforcement official said. When an officer answered, the shooter opened fire, striking one near the jaw.

The NYPD did not confirm whether the two shootings are connected.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officer in the driver's seat yelled, 'Gun!' when the shooter pulled out a weapon without provocation. Neither of the officers returned fire, Shea said.

"What we know is that multiple shots were fired by the perpetrator at close proximity into the van," he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized what he called a "blind hatred" toward officers, saying he's grateful they were not seriously injured.

"Tonight we saw a heinous assassination attempt against NYPD officers in a marked police van," de Blasio said. "Thank God we can report our officers survived and will be able to go home to their families safe and sound. ... We will stop at nothing to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice."

