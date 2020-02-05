Clear

Madonna has a housing offer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Madonna offered to sublet her New York apartment to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an Instagram video.

Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Madonna has a message for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Forget Canada and move to New York City instead.

And once in the Big Apple, rent out the pop star's apartment in the exclusive Central Park West.

In a video posted on social media Tuesday, the singer reached out to the royal couple, who announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family last month.

"Do Megan [sic] and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??" the caption read. In the video, she shares her thoughts with her hairdresser on why she believes New York -- and her place -- are a better idea.

"Don't run off to Canada, It's so boring there," she says before describing her apartment.

"Two bedrooms, it's got the best views of Manhattan. Incredible balcony -- I think that's gonna be a winner," she adds. "Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW."

Harry and Meghan have said they plan to spend more time in North America with their son, Archie, but have not provided specifics on where they'll settle down.

After their royal exit announcement, they went to Canada. Last month, photos showed Harry walking off a plane on Vancouver Island, where the family spent time over the Christmas holidays with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

The couple have a strong connection to Canada. Meghan lived in the country for seven years while she worked as an actress on "Suits."

Under the terms of their new stepped-back roles, Harry and Meghan will no longer represent the Queen as working royals. They plan to split their time between the UK and North America as they work toward becoming financially independent.

