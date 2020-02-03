Clear

Entrance polls show a quarter of Iowa caucus goers picked candidates in final days

The 2020 Democratic primary season kicks off with the Iowa caucuses. But how does the caucus process work, and why does Iowa get to vote first? Chris Cillizza explains.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Struyk and Grace Sparks, CNN

Around a quarter of Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa decided who to support in the last few days or today, according to entrance polls conducted Monday.

Over half of Democratic caucusgoers decided who to support before January, while fewer than one in five made up their minds during January.

Around two-thirds had attended an Iowa caucus before, with about a third of them first-timers, less than in 2016 (44% first time caucusgoers) and 2008 (57%).

Caucusgoers would prefer a nominee who can beat President Donald Trump (around two-thirds) than someone who agrees with them on the issues.

The Iowa caucuses are the first chance for voters to weigh in on the 2020 race.

The Democratic entrance poll estimates how much support a presidential candidate has at the start of the caucus process and will more closely reflect the first round of voting. It does not reflect the final caucus result, which is used to calculate the state delegate equivalents that a candidate is expected to win.

The top finisher in the Iowa Democratic caucuses has gone on to win the nomination in 7 of 9 contested races since 1976.

Entrance polls were conducted among Iowa caucus-goers as they entered precincts Monday night. Edison Research conducts the poll for the National Exit Pool, a consortium of news organizations.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

