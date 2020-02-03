Clear

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters split 12 days after their wedding

Article Image

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are calling it quits after just 12 days of marriage. Anderson said in a statement that the wedding was never formalized.

Posted By: By Alaa Elassar and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon's and my union," Anderson, 52, said in a statement to CNN. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

The former "Baywatch" actress and famed movie producer celebrated their union at a ceremony in Malibu, California, on January 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The wedding was never formalized, Anderson said in the statement.

Peters, 74, has produced various films, including the Barbra Streisand-led version of "A Star is Born" in 1976 and "Batman" in 1989.

The duo dated more than 30 years ago before reuniting last year. Both were previously married four times.

"Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process," Anderson said.

