Nobody injured after SUV breaches Mar-a-Lago security

Nobody was injured when authorities fired gunshots at a woman who breached two security checkpoints with her SUV on the outer perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed during a Friday afternoon news conference that the suspect, Hannah Roemhild, breached the checkpoints, resulting in Secret Service and Palm Beach Sheriff Office deputies opening fire on the car.

Florida Highway Patrol pursued Roemhild late Friday afternoon after she was observed acting irrationally and standing on her SUV around a resort in Palm Beach. A trooper working a security detail at the hotel tried to stop her on foot when she began to drive off. The trooper smashed her window to try to get her to stop the vehicle, but she drove off.

The woman is alleged to have been driving on the wrong side of the road at more than 70 miles per hour and assaulted law enforcement officers with her vehicle when she approached the checkpoint barriers, which were being put in place ahead of Trump's arrival.

After driving off and breaching the checkpoints, authorities said Roemhild drove to a motel, where she was found by authorities.

Bradshaw said the incident is not terrorism-related and the suspect was likely impaired in some way. The suspect does not have a criminal history, authorities said.

Charges against the woman will be "assault on a federal officer" and "deadly assault on two of the sheriffs deputies," Bradshaw said. She's also likely face "severe traffic charges," he added.

The incident is being jointly investigated by US Secret Service, the FBI and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office.

A person inside Mar-a-Lago said Secret Service agents instructed guests and staff to remain inside around 12:15 p.m. ET, describing an ongoing "situation" outside the club. Staff and guests were told they would be unable to come and go, and some were told it could be hours longer before they can leave.

The person described the scene as calm and organized. Inside the main part of the club, guests could not hear shots from outside, and only learned from agents on the scene that something was happening.

Agents had been in place since earlier Friday because of Trump's scheduled arrival later in the day.

The President and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to arrive at Mar-a-Lago Friday evening and stay through the weekend.

The President frequently stays at the property on weekends. The property is heavily monitored by Secret Service when the President is staying there.

At least three people have breached security at the resort in just over a year.