A Kansas man reached into his couch for his keys. He discovered a 6-foot boa constrictor

Authorities in Rose Hill, Kansas, responded to an emergency report that they had never handled before -- a boa constrictor found inside a person's couch.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

There are a lot of things you might expect to find inside your couch. A 6-foot snake is probably not one of them.

It was a set of keys that a man from Rose Hill, Kansas. was after Monday when he dug under the furniture cushions at his home. Instead, he found an enormous snake.

"I figured (the keys) slipped through the couch cushions. And so when I moved them, there was a giant brown snake," the man said during a 911 call obtained by CNN affiliate KWCH.

While the small city's police department usually handles animal control, no one knew what to do with the snake, which was identified as a red-tailed boa constrictor.

Luckily, Butler County Fire District #3 had a snake charmer of its own.

Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot safely wrangled the snake out of the couch.

The reptile was "very docile and very gentle," Butler County Fire Chief James Woydziak told CNN.

The fire department has yet to find the snake's owner, so for now, the intruder is spending his days at the Tails & Scales Pet Shop.

"We've gotten at least a dozen calls from as far away as Jacksonville, Florida, on people wanting to adopt the snake," Woydziak said. "It's a very unusual case for us."

If an owner does not come forward, the boa constrictor might be donated to a program that visits local schools to teach children about reptiles, Woydziak said.

